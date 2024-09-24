Galway United V Drogheda United – Gary Buckley and John Caulfield Reactions

Weavers Park saw a lacklustre encounter between Drogheda United FC and Galway United on Monday night. The Tribesmen took a point from the match but the lack of quality on display will be a source of disappointment for both sides. Elsewhere in the league that evening Shamrock Rovers defeated other FAI Cup semi-finalists Bohemians to give themselves a 3-point cushion in 3rd place to Galway United.

After the match, Jonathan Higgins spoke with Galway United Manager John Caulfield.

Jonathan also got the thoughts of Galway United centre-back Gary Buckley.