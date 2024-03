LIVE STREAM: Airtricity League Premier Division – Shelbourne v Galway United

Join us for the live online stream of the Airtricity League Premier Division match between Shelbourne and Galway United, taking place on Monday, March 4th. The action kicks off at 7:45pm at Tolka Park. Don’t miss out on the excitement—join us from at 7:40pm for exclusive pre-match analysis and commentary provided by Johnnathan Higgins and Johnny Ward.