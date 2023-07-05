SOCCER: Women’s World Cup Preview with Niamh Fahey & Heather Payne

Killannin’s Niamh Fahey and Ballinasloe’s Heather Payne play their final friendly game for the Republic of Ireland this week (Thursday, 6th July) before embarking on the country’s historic trip to Australia for a first ever appearance at the Women’s World Cup Finals.

The duo are part of manager Vera Pauw’s 23-player squad ahead of games against Australia, Canada and Nigeria.

Last weekend (1st/2nd July), both of them were in Eamonn Deacy Park to support Galway United in the Avenir All-Island Cup against Shelbourne.

While Niamh also enjoyed a home sending-off in Killannin and she chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty.

Mike also caught up with Ballinasloe’s Heather Payne

The Republic of Ireland begin their World Cup campaign against Australia on Thursday, 20th July.