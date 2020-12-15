SOCCER: Wilson Waweru Signs New Galway United Contract

print

Galway United have announced that Wilson Waweru has signed a contract extension.

The 19-year-old attacker, who joined the club at under-17 level in 2017, has risen quickly through the ranks at Eamonn Deacy Park.

The striker scored three goals under John Caulfield’s stewardship in 2020.



Waweru made his first team debut in 2018 after excelling at academy level, and he continued to play under-19 football up until the 2020 season.



Waweru netted the all-important winner for United against Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds, which sent the Tribesmen to the Play-off final.



Galway United manager John Caulfield feels Waweru is a player with immense promise and he has high hopes for the young frontman in 2021.



“Wilson is another player that has come through the academy system at the club, he came in and did really well for me last season,” Caulfield explained to www.galwayunitedfc.ie



“We all know he’s a tremendously talented player, he’s got a very good touch and real raw pace. He’s a young player, so there are still aspects he needs to add to his game, but he has the potential to be a top player and he wants to learn and improve.



“Like all the young players we have coming through, Wilson will need to have the desire and drive to go to the next level, but he’s a player we have high hopes for. He scored two important goals against Longford and Bray last season.



“We have confidence that he’ll improve even more in the structures we’ll have in place next year, he’ll train full time, and hopefully that will bring him to another level.”



Despite being just 19-years-old, Waweru made a big impact during United’s impressive run of form in the second half of 2020, and the former Mervue United player is determined to continue his rapid progression at the club next season.



“I really enjoyed my football last season. When John came in, you could see we were hungry to get results and we went on a great run then. I feel like for next season my job is to keep progressing by getting into the starting lineup as much as possible.



“On the training ground, John has always helped me as an individual to progress my game. He’s always worked around me in training, hopefully that can continue next season and I can continue to learn a lot from him and improve.



“I’m still young, I have a lot to learn, I obviously need more experience and it’s going to be great for my development to train full time next season.”