SOCCER: Wexford Youths vs Galway United (All-Island Cup Semi-Final Preview with Lynsey McKey)

After going three games unbeaten without conceding a goal, Galway United topped their group and qualified for this Saturday’s (8th July) Avenir All-Island Cup encounter with Wexford Youths.

Abbie Callanan and Gemma McGuinness scored the goals in last week’s 2-0 victory over Shelbourne, but they face a Wexford side who beat Shamrock Rovers 5-3, and Peamount United 2-1.

It’s the sides’ first meeting since the opening day of the SSE Airtricity League Women’s Premier Division when Ciara Rossiter’s goal gave the visitors a 1-0 victory in Eamonn Deacy Park.

Leading up to the game, Galway United captain Lynsey McKey has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Kick-off at Ferrycarrig Park on Saturday is 4pm.