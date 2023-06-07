SOCCER: Wexford vs Galway United (First Division Preview with Brendan Clarke)

Galway United will try to break the 50-point mark on Friday (9th June) when they travel to Wexford FC in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

It’s the third meeting between the teams this year, with the Tribesmen already enjoying 4-0 and 2-0 victories over the Slaneysiders.

This week has already seen the FAI Cup first-round draw take place and Galway United goalkeeper Brendan Clarke was in attendance.

Afterwards, he chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly about the FAI Cup draw, life in Galway, what the club needs to do to keep driving on, and some friendly banter about cross-channel soccer.

Kick-off at Ferrycarrig Park on Friday is 7.45pm.