SOCCER: “We have a bit of confidence at the moment but the most important thing is to take it one game at a time.” – John Caulfield

print

Galway United travel to the Carlisle Grounds on Friday to face Bray Wanderers at 7.30pm.



John Caulfield’s side aims to make it six wins on the bounce this week on the east coast of Wicklow. United defeated Cobh Ramblers 2-0 at Eamonn Deacy Park last Friday thanks to goals in either half from Ruairi Keating and Wilson Waweru.

The Tribesmen remain in second place on the table, nine points behind table-toppers Shelbourne.



This week’s opposition Bray Wanderers sit in fifth position in the First Division, six points behind United. Gary Cronin’s outfit drew 2-2 with Cork City at Turner’s Cross in their most recent fixture.



United manager John Caulfield is expecting another tough challenge at the Carlisle Grounds on Friday evening, ahead of a visit to Shamrock Rovers next weekend in the FAI Cup.



“Bray have been challenging over the last two seasons so we will have to be on our game,” Caulfield told the club’s media team.



“If you don’t start the game well it is very difficult to get a result in this league. Bray have turned a corner, a bit like ourselves; they also have established players.



“We have a bit of confidence at the moment but the most important thing is to take it one game at a time. There are new challenges each week so we have to keep to that level all of the time.”



John Caulfield is sponsored by McGinn’s Hophouse, Woodquay, Galway.

==

Team News

Francely Lomboto and Ronan Manning remain unavailable due to long-term injuries.

Stephen Christopher and Michael Garrihy have departed the club.

==

Galway United Goalscorers

Ruairi Keating – 7

Wilson Waweru – 5

Padraic Cunningham – 3

David Hurley – 1

Maurice Nugent – 1

==

Bray Wanderers V Galway United (Carlisle Grounds, 7.30pm)

Referee: Oliver Moran

Assistant 1: Conor Fitzgibbon

Assistant 2: Jason Moore

Fourth Official: Paul Norton

==

Last Meeting (First Division)

7 May 2021 | Galway United 1-2 Bray Wanderers