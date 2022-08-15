SOCCER: Waterford 2-1 Galway United (Airtricity League Report & Reaction)

Galway United suffered a major promotion setback on Friday night (12th August) as a resurgent Waterford got back into the First Division title race.

With Cork City also losing to Treaty United, it’s now a three-horse race regarding who’ll take the automatic first place spot in the Premier Division.

Stephen Walsh put the Tribesmen ahead on 11 minutes but goals for Roland Idowu and a Junior Quitrina penalty gave the Blues the result.

Galway also lost Conor McCormack to controversial red card.

Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins reports.

Afterwards, Jonathan spoke to the Galway United manager John Caulfield.

Galway United’s next game is at home against Bray Wanderers next Friday (19th August). Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park is 7.45pm.