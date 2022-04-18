SOCCER: Waterford 0-1 Galway United (SSE Airtricity League Report and Reaction)

Galway United moved back level with Cork City on Friday night (15th April) following an away victory over Waterford at the Regional Sports Centre.

Manu Dimas’ early goal kept the Tribesmen near the top maintaining their title challenge in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins reports.

Afterwards, Jonathan caught up with Galway United defender Conor O’Keeffe

Jonathan also got the thoughts of Galway United manager John Caulfield

Galway United’s next fixture is at home to Bray Wanderers this Friday (22nd April). Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park is 7.45pm.