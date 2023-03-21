SOCCER: Two Galway Players in Ireland Squad for Bob Docherty Cup

Two Galway players have been included in the Republic of Ireland under-15 girls squad for the defence of the Bob Docherty Cup.

Heather Loomes from Jesus & Mary, Salerno, and Ava Mullins from Calasanctius, Oranmore will face Scotland, Northern Ireland & England next month (April 2023).

Tessa Mullins from Holy Rosary College, Mountbellew is the team’s equipment manager.

==

HEAD COACH Richard Berkeley (Sancta Maria College, Louisburgh) has named an eighteen-strong squad for their title defence of the Bob Docherty Cup which kicks off in Glasgow in a fortnight’s time.

Berkeley is pleased to welcome back two players from last season’s squad with Leah McGRATH (St. Anne’s Secondary School, Tipperary) and Chloe WALLACE (Coláiste Nano Nagle, Sexton Street, Limerick) making the cut. Their experience will be vital at this level and should instil some much-needed confidence amongst the ranks. Sarah McCAFFREY (Largy College, Clones) was on the fringes of the team last season, but injuries curtailed her progression to the final selection. The Monaghan pupil will be delighted to cement her inclusion this year.

Limerick scholar Wallace Captained her side to a one-all draw with Northern Ireland over two weeks ago. Laura FALVEY (Mounthawk Community School, Tralee) netted in the 12th minute before Kayla Ann Clayton equalised for the visitors on 24 minutes. A good test for both teams as the management teams put the finishing touches to the final eighteen.

The Irish is a formidable force in this tournament with eight titles in 19 appearances: the first coming in their debut season back in 2002 in Ballymena. That year, it was Donal CONWAY (Our Lady of Mercy College, Beaumont), Margaret O’REILLY (Loreto SS, Letterkenny) and Joe STAFFORD (Skerries Community College) who lead the students to a top podium finish.

The tournament returned to Ballymena in 2005 where Margaret O’REILLY led her team to the honours.

There were back-to-back wins in 2007 and 2008 where Priya THAKARAR managed the side in Wrexham (2007) and Michael GALLAGHER (St. Joseph’s College, Athlone) enjoyed a win on home soil in Salthill Devon a year later (2008).

The Republic of Ireland defeated the reigning Champions and host nation Scotland in Glasgow University to secure a second title for Michael GALLAGHER in 2010.

We then had to wait another 8 years before the Berkeley era netted the Schools select the hat-trick of titles.

2022 was Berkeley’s crowning glory in Cochrane Park, Newcastle when the team managed the elusive three in-a-row. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic saw the tournament cancelled in 2021 and 2020. But the Irish had captured top spot in Jordanstown in 2018 and again in Salou in 2019 thus making it a hat-trick of successes for the Girls in Green.

Berkeley will not be resting on his laurels as he completed a rigorous selection process again this season, the conclusion of which ended last Sunday in Abbotstown.

Following the Schools Interprovincial Tournament last November, Berkeley and his staff have navigated eight assessment days which included some friendly games against Women’s National League Under 17 opposition, ensuring a strong physical test for the young players involved.

In 2023, we will see only four Nations competing as Wales decided to withdraw from this tournament.

The Republic of Ireland know only too well that the other three Nations are more than capable of winning especially Scotland given they’re hosting the competition and they’ve shown great promise in their friendly outings to date. The Republic of Ireland will take nothing for granted when they line out against their opponents in two weeks’ time.

The Green Shoots will open their account against the host Nation on Sunday, April 2 in Parklea Playing Fields at 4pm while they enjoy a rest day on Monday. The penultimate test will see them pipped against England in Renfrew Juniors FC on Tuesday, April 4 with a 4pm kick-off pencilled in. Another rest day is scheduled for Wednesday. The Republic of Ireland will then wrap up proceedings against neighbouring Northern Ireland on Thursday, April 6 at 1pm.

It should be a close and intriguing title contender this year with all to play for in Glasgow.

UNDER-15 GIRLS’ REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SCHOOLS | Jenna WILLOUGHBY (Ratoath College), Kate JONES (Coláiste Muire, Ennis), Aibhlinn COTTER (Kilrush Community School), Chloe WALLACE (Coláiste Nano Nagle, Sexton Street, Limerick), Heather LOOMES (Jesus & Mary Secondary, Salerno, Salthill), Lily-Anne O’MEARA (Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré), Ava MULLINS (Calasanctius College, Oranmore), Leah McGRATH (St. Anne’s Secondary School, Tipperary), Ella KELLY (Tallaght Community School), Laura FALVEY (Mounthawk Community School, Tralee), Aoife FENNELL (Our Lady’s School, Terenure), Abigail BRADSHAW (St. Colmcille’s Community School, Knocklyon), Grace EHINGER (Borrisokane Community School), Aisling MEEHAN (Hold Child Secondary School, Killiney), Laura FANNING (St. Vincent’s Secondary School, Dundalk), Sarah McCAFFREY (Largy College, Clones), Anna BUTLER (St. Andrew’s College, Blackrock), Madison McGUANE (Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally)

MANAGEMENT STAFF | Head Coach Richard Berkeley (Sancta Maria College, Louisburgh) Coach Katie McCarthy (Ballincollig Community School), Coach Kaneshia McKinney (Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana) GK Coach Emmet Peyton (St. Muredach’s College, Ballina), Equipment Manager Tessa Mullins (Holy Rosary College, Mountbellew), Performance Analyst Aoife Gibbons (IT Tralee), Physio Hannah Steward

FIXTURES

Sunday, April 2 | Match Day 1 KO 4pm | Parklea Playing Fields

Republic of Ireland vs Scotland

England vs Northern Ireland

Monday, April 3

REST DAY

Tuesday, April 4 | Match Day 2 KO 1pm | Renfrew Juniors FC

Northern Ireland vs Scotland

Tuesday, April 4 | Match Day 2 KO 4pm | Renfrew Juniors FC

England vs Republic of Ireland

Wednesday, April 5

REST DAY

Thursday, April 6 | Match Day 3 KO 1pm | Parklea Playing Fields

England vs Scotland

Northern Ireland vs Republic of Ireland

SAFIB Bob Docherty Cup | Roll of Honour