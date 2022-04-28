SOCCER: Treaty United vs Galway United Preview with John Caulfield

Galway travel south to face Treaty United at the Markets Field on Friday with kick-off at 7.45 pm. (Preview (c) Galway United Media)

The Tribesmen will aim to make it three wins on the bounce in Limerick this week when they clash with a strong Treaty United team which includes a number of former Galway United players.

John Caulfield’s side remain in second place on the First Division table following a 2-0 victory over Bray Wanderers at Eamonn Deacy Park last Friday. Stephen Walsh continued his goalscoring streak when he opened the scoring in the first half before a David Hurley penalty secured all three points to keep United three points behind current leaders Cork City.

Treaty United go into the fixture in fifth position on the table, ten points behind the Tribesmen. Tommy Barrett’s outfit drew 0-0 with Longford Town at Bishopsgate in their last outing.

Galway United manager John Caulfield has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s John Mulligan.

Kick-off at Markets Field on Friday (29th April) is 7.45pm.

Galway United 2022 Squad

Conor Kearns, Matthew Connor, Conor Brann, Conor O’Keeffe, Stephen Walsh, Charlie Lyons, Killian Brouder, Diego Portilla, Dean O’Shea, Evan O’Connor, Oisin O’Reilly, Alex Murphy, Ronan Bambara, Max Hemmings, Gary Boylan, Mikie Rowe, David Hurley, Conor McCormack, Caoilfhionn O’Dea, Edward McCarthy, Manu Dimas, Shane Doherty, Jordan Adeyemo, Ronan Manning, Wilson Waweru, Francely Lomboto.

Treaty United V Galway United

29/04/2022

Markets Field

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan

Assistants: Darren Corcoran & Jonathan Hennessy

Fourth Official: Mark Houlihan

2022 Goalscorers

Stephen Walsh – 5

Wilson Waweru – 2

Manu Dimas – 2

David Hurley – 1

Jordan Adeyemo – 1

Shane Doherty – 1

Edward McCarthy – 1

Killian Brouder – 1

Last Meeting (First Division)

14 Mar 22 | Galway United 2-1 Treaty United

The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV.