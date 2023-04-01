SOCCER: Three Galway Players Named in Republic of Ireland Under 19 Squad for Euro Qualifying Tournament

Galway United trio Eve Dossen, Jenna Slattery and Rola Olusola have been named in the Ireland women’s under-19 squad for this week’s European qualifiers in Norway (5th – 11th April).

Dave Connell’s team face Germany on Wednesday (5th April), before further games against the hosts and Croatia.

The Ireland Women’s Under 19s travel to Norway as they attempt to secure qualification to the UEFA Women’s Under-19 European Championships.

Head Coach Dave Connell knows that his team face three difficult games in Group A1 as they take on Germany (April 5), Norway (April 8) and Croatia (April 11) – knowing that only the group winners will go through to the finals tournament in Belgium.

Ireland have to contend with a number of injuries, while captain Jessie Stapleton and defender Tara O’Hanlon have been promoted to the Ireland Women’s National Team for their trip to the United States.

Connell, however, has still been able to call upon a talented group of players, most of whom play regularly in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division.

After coming through a tough group in Round 1, Ireland will be looking to embrace the challenges that will come their way in these qualifiers.

Ireland Women’s Under 19 Squad

Goalkeepers: Summer Lawless, Jayne Merren (Shamrock Rovers)

Defenders: Meabh Russell (Wexford Youths), Abi Tuthill, Melissa O’Kane (Shamrock Rovers), Kate Thompson, Eve Dossen (Galway United)

Midfielders: Alannah Prizeman, Orlaith O’Mahony, Jaime Thompson (Shamrock Rovers), Sophie Morrin (Liverpool), Eva Mangan (Cork City), Jenna Slattery (Galway United), Scarlett Herron (Athlone Town)

Forwards: Laura Shine (Cork City), Emma Doherty (Sligo Rovers), Lia O’Leary (Shamrock Rovers), Rola Olusola (Galway United), Millie Pullen (Manchester City)

2023 UEFA Women’s Under-19 Championship – Round 2 Qualifiers

April 5 | Ireland v Germany, Jessheim Stadium, Norway, KO 11:00

April 8 | Norway v Ireland, Jessheim Stadium, Norway, KO 16:00

April 11 | Croatia v Ireland, Gjemselund, Norway, KO 16:00