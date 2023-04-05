SOCCER: Three Galway players involved in Ireland under 19 Defeat to Germany

Galway United’s Rosa Olusola was denied by the woodwork in today’s 5-0 defeat for the Republic of Ireland under 19s against Germany as their European qualifying campaign got off to the worst start.

Kate Thompson also started with Jenna Slattery and Olusola coming off the bench. Ireland’s chances of reaching the finals in Belgium looked doomed ahead of further games against hosts Norway and Croatia, with only the group winners advancing.

The Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-19s were defeated 5-0 by Germany in the opening group game of the Round 2 of qualifiers for the UEFA Women’s Under-19 Championships.



Goals from Alara Sehitler, Mara Alber, Marie Steiner and a brace from Loreen Bender was the difference between the sides in Jessheim, Norway, despite Ireland dominating large spells of possession.



Head Coach Dave Connell knew the task of qualification would be a tough one with Ireland drawn against European heavyweights Germany, Norway (the hosts) and Croatia.



The first half was a cagey affair with Ireland going toe-to-toe with their German counterparts. Ireland limited Germany to half chances with Summer Lawless in the Irish goal rarely tested.



Ireland had the first clear-cut chance of the half in the 35th minute. Sligo Rovers’ Emma Doherty crossed for Lia O’Leary, who was unmarked at the back post, but the Shamrock Rovers’ forward couldn’t convert the attempt on goal.



It would prove costly as three-minutes later Germany were ahead through Bayern Münich striker Sehitler. The 16-year old took advantage of a mistake at the back to fire her team in front just before half time.



In the second half it was Ireland that were more dominant with their play and looked the most likely to score next. However, Germany capitalised on another mistake in the Irish backline in the 66th minute, this time Hoffenheim’s Alber finding the net to give Germany a two-goal cushion.



Two late goals from Loreen Bender ended the game as a contest. First the Eintracht Frankfurt forward was put in on goal to make it 3-0 in the 86th minute, then two minutes she was left free at the back post to head home for 4-0.



Ireland did have a chance deep into stoppage time when Galway United’s Rosa Olusola met Doherty’s cross but her effort cannoned off the woodwork.



Hoffenheim’s Steiner made if 5-0 with virtually the last kick of the game when she tapped in at the far post.



Republic of Ireland: Lawless, O’Kane, Villiers-Tuthill, K.Thompson, Russell (Olusola, 72), Herron, Doherty (C), O’Leary (Pullin, 90), Mangan, Morrin (O’Mahony, 72), J.Thompson (Slattery, 55).



Germany: Beck, Gloning, Axtmann, Diehm (C), D. Acikgöz, I. Acikgöz, Janzen, Sehitler (Steiner, 69), Bartz, Kett (Bender, 54), Alber



Referee: Ainara Acevedo (Spain)



2023 UEFA Women’s Under-19 Championship – Round 2 Qualifiers/Result

April 5 | Ireland WU19 0-5 Germany WU19

April 8 | Norway WU19 v Ireland WU19, Jessheim Stadium, Norway, KO 4pm

April 11 | Croatia WU19 v Ireland WU19, Gjemselund, Norway, KO 4pm