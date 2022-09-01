SOCCER: The Game is On: Cadbury helps Galway’s Salthill Devon FC kick-off Grassroots Women’s Football Season

Cadbury have unveiled a brand-new initiative, ‘The Game is On’, to help support Irish women’s grassroots football with the help of Arsenal legend Ian Wright and former Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team captain, Emma Byrne.

As the grassroots season gets underway, Cadbury have teamed up with ten clubs nationwide, including Galway’s Salthill Devon FC, to help them promote their club on a local level with the creation of uniquely designed posters.

An additional poster has also been created for the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team in advance of the Ireland v Finland game featuring Courtney Brosnan, Niamh Fahey and Megan Connolly.

Salthill Devon chairperson Pete Kelly chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly

Cadbury have created the ‘The Game is On’ initiative to ensure grassroots women’s teams get the visibility they deserve, with the aim of driving more interest in their clubs – whether that be more members, more supporters watching matches or recruiting volunteers, all essential elements to ensure that the grassroots women’s game continues to develop. Cadbury hope that these posters spur all those considering getting involved in their local club.

Each of the 11 posters developed have been created in conjunction with some of Ireland’s best female illustrators and designers. This includes Galway-born illustrator, Sorcha O’Higgins who created a poster for Ballaghaderreen FC in Co. Roscommon. Along with Cadbury showcasing the clubs on dedicated advertising space such as billboards and digital screens, Cadbury are also donating the posters to clubs to use in a variety of ways including their social media channels, digital newsletters and physical posters, which will help them drive further interest in their club.

Speaking about their club’s involvement, Tory Johnstone, Treasurer and Coach of the adult women’s team at Salthill Devon FC, said; “We welcome the support and national spotlight for women’s football from Cadbury as we will work together to continue the growth and awareness of the game from a grassroots level.”

Galway-born illustrator, Sorcha O’Higgins, who was appointed by Cadbury to design one of the 11 unique posters for the national campaign, said; “This collage is intended to evoke the spirit of football, and to celebrate the vibrancy of the amazing female players who are carving out a new history within it.”

The launch of the ‘The Game is On’ comes with the evolution of Cadbury’s in-store promotion ‘Become a Supporter and a Half’ which is live in stores nationwide right now. There are a range money-can’t buy prizes available for grassroots women’s teams including; a coaching masterclass with the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team senior coaching team, attending a Women’s National Team training session followed by a meet and greet, a special Tour of the FAI HQ followed by private training session with FAI coaches, and finally, a meet and greet with Captain and Cadbury ambassador Katie McCabe.

To help Cadbury donate a range of money-can’t-buy prizes to grassroots clubs, consumers can go in-store and purchase a Cadbury product to show their support. For more information see https://womensfootball.cadbury.ie.

Both Cadbury initiatives continue to address barriers to participation for grassroots players across the country with research showing that visibility continues to be one of the greatest obstacles in preventing women from participating and engaging with women’s football.1

Commenting on today’s announcement, Managing Director of Mondelez Ireland, Eoin Kellett, said; “In 2022 it has been fantastic to see the Irish Women’s National Team getting the visibility and support they deserve, it has been an honour to be on this journey with them so far. We are also acutely aware of the grassroots women’s teams right around the country and ensuring they also get the visibility needed to continue to develop the game and break down any barriers to participation. Through ‘The Game is On’ and our in-store activity we hope that the Irish public joins us in supporting their local clubs and teams. Whether it is going in-store to become a supporter and a half or popping by a match to show your support to the local women’s team, you will be helping us raise the profile of grassroots women’s football.”

Also commenting on today’s announcement, FAI Grassroots Director Ger McDermott said; “On behalf of the Association and all our Grassroots players, I want to thank Cadbury Ireland for this latest initiative and for their ongoing support of football for women and girls across the country. ‘The Game Is On’ is an important new initiative which will inspire our Grassroots players as they look to follow in the footsteps of Katie McCabe and our senior women’s national team. We look forward to this campaign and to welcoming more players, volunteers and supporters to the beautiful game with the help of our partners at Cadbury Ireland.”

To ‘Become a Supporter and a Half’ and help grassroots women’s football you can pop in-store nationwide until 16th October 2022 and purchase a Cadbury product. For more information on the money-can’t-buy prizes for your club go to womensfootball.cadbury.ie. Terms and conditions apply.