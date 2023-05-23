SOCCER: The Bish Settle For Silver in Allen McKinstry Cup

It wasn’t third time lucky for St. Joseph’s College, The Bish this morning (Tuesday, 23rd May 2023) as St. Ninian’s prevailed in the Allen McKinstry Cup title match.
The Scottish side were 1-0 victors in Athlone, leaving the Galway school as runners-up and failing to land the boys under-14 competitions at their third attempt.
==
T. NINIAN’S HIGH SCHOOL, GIFFNOCK were crowned SAFIB Allen McKinstry Cup Champions for 2023 following a solidary goal courtesy of Luke O’DONNELL in Athlone Town AFC this afternoon.
Unfortunately despite St. Joseph’s Patrician College’s best efforts they couldn’t break down the Scottish defence as O’Donnell’s strike on 24 minutes was enough to see the Scottish Champions win out.
The other fixtures saw Derry stars St. Columb’s win 3-1 against Marist College and South Hunsley School were victories on the same score-line against their Welsh opponents.
A really enjoyable experience for the six teams involved in this season’s tournament.
The stand-out moments were the two goals that the Welsh crew Ysgol Greenhill School notched up with Ethan LEWIS converting a rocket on Sunday evening in TUS while Logan HALL’s sensational goal from a corner was the talking point in Athlone Town earlier this morning.
GAME NINE
St. Joseph’s Patrician College, Galway 0-1 St. Ninian’s High School, Giffnock
Luke O’Donnell (24)
The top of the table clash saw Galway side St. Joseph’s Patrician College face off against Scotland’s St. Ninian’s High School in Athlone Town AFC this afternoon.
The Connacht students set up defensively against a technically superior side in a titanic battle.
The breakthrough moment of the first half was Luke O’DONNELL’s goal six minutes from the interval. This was the decisive factor in a highly entertaining finale.
Daniel Sangondele was the target man for the Bish but the youngster failed to capitalise on a few opportunities in the second half.
John Joe Leddy and Captain Rocco Di Giacomo were outstanding for Jordan Lough’s men as they held out for the title win.
St. Ninian’s were crowned Champions back in 2017 and lost out in the final a year later to fellow Glaswegians Holyrood Secondary School.
A second title for the Scottish Champions this afternoon in the Midlands venue. It was well deserved following their performances over the three days.
The only team to make an impact against them was Marist College who drew one apiece in their opening encounter on Sunday evening with Martin Grogan’s students clinching a bonus point when they won the resulting penalty shoot-out.
However the Scottish bounced back in fine style the following morning to record a two-nil victory over Ysgol Greenhill School with Leddy and Sweeney grabbing the vital goals.
ST. NINIAN’S HIGH SCHOOL, GIFFNOCK | Elliot Dunn, Dara Jikiemi, John Joe Leddy, Rocco Di Giacomo ©, Rory Kelly, Connor Sweeney, Matthew McAllister, Anthony McIvaney, Ethan McGillvray, Sam Gallagher, Joe McAndrew,
SUBS ROLL ON / OFF | Daven Milne, Timothy Kelly, Conor Baillie, Shay McCracken, Luke O’Donnell,
MANAGEMENT STAFF | Jordan Lough, Mark Gallagher, Ryan Kerr, Christopher McFadyen
ST. JOSEPH’S PATRICIAN COLLEGE, GALWAY | Aaron Hestor (GK), Miguel Ruiz Tully, Eoin Gacquin, Shane Fahy, Finn Plotner McCarthy ©, Dillon Gazquin, Aaron Hayat, Joe Colleran, Ishan Jhurry, Adam Hayat, Daniel Sangondele
SUBS ROLL ON / OFF | Patrick O’Connell (GK), Dara McGauran, Padraig Heinz Ward, Joey Pyne, Jack Watson, Noah Ward
MANAGEMENT STAFF | Robert Grealish, Barry McDermott, Bojan Pap, Ronan Keville
MATCH OFFICIAL | Willie Stokes (Longford)
==
RESULTS
SAFIB Allen McKinstry Cup
St. Joseph’s Patrician College, Galway 2-1 Ysgol Greenhill Tenby
Marist College, Athlone 1-1 St. Ninian’s High School, Giffnock (Marist won 5-3 on pens for bonus pt)
St. Columb’s College, Derry 2-0 South Hunsley School
St. Joseph’s Patrician College, Galway 1-0 St. Columb’s College, Derry
Marist College, Athlone 0-2 South Hunsley School
Ysgol Greenhill Tenby 0-2 St. Ninian’s High School, Giffnock
South Hunsley School 3-1 Ysgol Greenhill Tenby
Marist College, Athlone 1-3 St. Columb’s College, Derry
St. Joseph’s Patrician College, Galway 0-1 St. Ninian’s High School, Giffnock
==
SAFIB Allen McKinstry Cup Roll of Honour
|YEAR
|WINNER
|2023
|St. Ninian’s High School, Giffnock
|2022
|N/A COVID-19
|2021
|N/A COVID-19
|2020
|N/A COVID-19
|2019
|St. Columb’s College, Derry
|2018
|Holyrood Secondary School, Glasgow
|2017
|St. Ninian’s High School, Glasgow, Giffnock
|2016
|St. Kieran’s College, Kilkenny
|2015
|Calasanctius College, Oranmore, Galway
|2014
|Ysgol Cyfun Gymraeg, Plasmawr, Cymru
|2013
|Bannerman High School, Scotland
|2012
|St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny, Donegal
|2011
|St Columb’s College, Derry
|2010
|St. Ambrose High School, Scotland
|2009
|Forest School, Wokingham, England
|2008
|Dumfries Academy, Scotland
Republic of Ireland Representatives
|YEAR
|REPUBLIC OF IRELAND REPRESENTATIVES
|2023
|St. Joseph’s Patrician College, Galway & Marist College, Athlone, Westmeath
|2022
|N/A COVID-19
|2021
|N/A COVID-19
|2020
|N/A COVID-19
|2019
|Patrician High School, Carrickmacross
|2018
|St. Joseph’s Patrician College, Galway
|2017
|St. Brendan’s College, Killarney, Kerry
|2016
|St. Kieran’s College, Kilkenny & Douglas Community School, Cork, Dublin Oak Academy, Bray
|2015
|Calasanctius College, Oranmore, Galway
|2014
|St. Brendan’s College, Killarney, Kerry
|2013
|Gorey Community School, Wexford
|2012
|St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny, Donegal & St. Joseph’s Patrician College, Galway
|2011
|St. Joseph’s SS, Rochfortbridge, Westmeath
|2010
|Limerick CBS, Sexton Street
|2009
|De La Salle College, Waterford
|2008
|Coláiste Spioraid Naoimh, Bishoptstown, Cork