SOCCER: The Bish Settle For Silver in Allen McKinstry Cup

It wasn’t third time lucky for St. Joseph’s College, The Bish this morning (Tuesday, 23rd May 2023) as St. Ninian’s prevailed in the Allen McKinstry Cup title match.

The Scottish side were 1-0 victors in Athlone, leaving the Galway school as runners-up and failing to land the boys under-14 competitions at their third attempt.

==

T. NINIAN’S HIGH SCHOOL, GIFFNOCK were crowned SAFIB Allen McKinstry Cup Champions for 2023 following a solidary goal courtesy of Luke O’DONNELL in Athlone Town AFC this afternoon.

Unfortunately despite St. Joseph’s Patrician College’s best efforts they couldn’t break down the Scottish defence as O’Donnell’s strike on 24 minutes was enough to see the Scottish Champions win out.

The other fixtures saw Derry stars St. Columb’s win 3-1 against Marist College and South Hunsley School were victories on the same score-line against their Welsh opponents.

A really enjoyable experience for the six teams involved in this season’s tournament.

The stand-out moments were the two goals that the Welsh crew Ysgol Greenhill School notched up with Ethan LEWIS converting a rocket on Sunday evening in TUS while Logan HALL’s sensational goal from a corner was the talking point in Athlone Town earlier this morning.

GAME NINE

St. Joseph’s Patrician College, Galway 0-1 St. Ninian’s High School, Giffnock

Luke O’Donnell (24)

The top of the table clash saw Galway side St. Joseph’s Patrician College face off against Scotland’s St. Ninian’s High School in Athlone Town AFC this afternoon.

The Connacht students set up defensively against a technically superior side in a titanic battle.

The breakthrough moment of the first half was Luke O’DONNELL’s goal six minutes from the interval. This was the decisive factor in a highly entertaining finale.

Daniel Sangondele was the target man for the Bish but the youngster failed to capitalise on a few opportunities in the second half.

John Joe Leddy and Captain Rocco Di Giacomo were outstanding for Jordan Lough’s men as they held out for the title win.

St. Ninian’s were crowned Champions back in 2017 and lost out in the final a year later to fellow Glaswegians Holyrood Secondary School.

A second title for the Scottish Champions this afternoon in the Midlands venue. It was well deserved following their performances over the three days.

The only team to make an impact against them was Marist College who drew one apiece in their opening encounter on Sunday evening with Martin Grogan’s students clinching a bonus point when they won the resulting penalty shoot-out.

However the Scottish bounced back in fine style the following morning to record a two-nil victory over Ysgol Greenhill School with Leddy and Sweeney grabbing the vital goals.

ST. NINIAN’S HIGH SCHOOL, GIFFNOCK | Elliot Dunn, Dara Jikiemi, John Joe Leddy, Rocco Di Giacomo ©, Rory Kelly, Connor Sweeney, Matthew McAllister, Anthony McIvaney, Ethan McGillvray, Sam Gallagher, Joe McAndrew,

SUBS ROLL ON / OFF | Daven Milne, Timothy Kelly, Conor Baillie, Shay McCracken, Luke O’Donnell,

MANAGEMENT STAFF | Jordan Lough, Mark Gallagher, Ryan Kerr, Christopher McFadyen

ST. JOSEPH’S PATRICIAN COLLEGE, GALWAY | Aaron Hestor (GK), Miguel Ruiz Tully, Eoin Gacquin, Shane Fahy, Finn Plotner McCarthy ©, Dillon Gazquin, Aaron Hayat, Joe Colleran, Ishan Jhurry, Adam Hayat, Daniel Sangondele

SUBS ROLL ON / OFF | Patrick O’Connell (GK), Dara McGauran, Padraig Heinz Ward, Joey Pyne, Jack Watson, Noah Ward

MANAGEMENT STAFF | Robert Grealish, Barry McDermott, Bojan Pap, Ronan Keville

MATCH OFFICIAL | Willie Stokes (Longford)

==

RESULTS

SAFIB Allen McKinstry Cup

St. Joseph’s Patrician College, Galway 2-1 Ysgol Greenhill Tenby

Marist College, Athlone 1-1 St. Ninian’s High School, Giffnock (Marist won 5-3 on pens for bonus pt)

St. Columb’s College, Derry 2-0 South Hunsley School

St. Joseph’s Patrician College, Galway 1-0 St. Columb’s College, Derry

Marist College, Athlone 0-2 South Hunsley School

Ysgol Greenhill Tenby 0-2 St. Ninian’s High School, Giffnock

South Hunsley School 3-1 Ysgol Greenhill Tenby

Marist College, Athlone 1-3 St. Columb’s College, Derry

St. Joseph’s Patrician College, Galway 0-1 St. Ninian’s High School, Giffnock

==

SAFIB Allen McKinstry Cup Roll of Honour

YEAR WINNER 2023 St. Ninian’s High School, Giffnock 2022 N/A COVID-19 2021 N/A COVID-19 2020 N/A COVID-19 2019 St. Columb’s College, Derry 2018 Holyrood Secondary School, Glasgow 2017 St. Ninian’s High School, Glasgow, Giffnock 2016 St. Kieran’s College, Kilkenny 2015 Calasanctius College, Oranmore, Galway 2014 Ysgol Cyfun Gymraeg, Plasmawr, Cymru 2013 Bannerman High School, Scotland 2012 St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny, Donegal 2011 St Columb’s College, Derry 2010 St. Ambrose High School, Scotland 2009 Forest School, Wokingham, England 2008 Dumfries Academy, Scotland

