SOCCER: St. Joseph’s The Bish Win FAI First Year Boys National Title

Photo (c) FAI Schools

St. Joseph’s College, The Bish are the FAI Schools First Year Boys National Cup champions.

They beat Marist Athlone today (Tuesday 25th October) 4-1 on penalties after finishing level 2-2 after extra-time.

Eoin Gacquin put the Bish ahead on 15 minutes and they led 1-0 at half-time.

Marist responded with two goals but Dara McGauran equalised for the Galway side to bring the game to extra-time.

After no further goals, penalties were required and goalkeeper Patrick O’Connell was the hero with two smashing saves.

Afterwards, Bish manager Rob Grealish spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty.

Bish’s Eoin Gacquin with the first goal

