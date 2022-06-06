SOCCER: Shelbourne 1-1 Galway WFC (WNL Round-Up Series 13)

Shelbourne 1-1 Galway WFC

A fantastic affair at Tolka Park, where Shels and Galway ran out an enteratining 1-1 draw to share the spoils.

In the first half, Shels were completely dominant. The league leaders showcased some fantastic passages of play and really controlled the game from all aspects.

The Reds got their deserved goal in the 12th minute. Abbie Larkin laid the ball back to Chloe Mustaki, she floated an inviting ball into the box and Saoirse Noonan was there to finish, 1-0 going into the break.

Mistakes were made in the second half, and Galway really put the foot down to try and get the equaliser. Julie-Ann Russell and Emma Starr worked particularly well in applying pressure back onto the Shels midfield.

Their reward came in the 72nd minute as Jenna Slattery robbed the ball off of Pearl Slattery in the Shels defence. All on her own, she spotted Amanda Budden off her line and struck a fantastic chip into the Shels net, a brilliant finish to bring the score level.

Both sides were looking for the winner towards the end, but all in all, the game finished 1-1 at Tolka Park.

==

Sligo Rovers 1-0 Wexford Youths

Wexford Youths made the trip up to Sligo to try and increase their winning run, and that they did.

The game started competitively and quite evenly between the two sides, with both finding it somewhat difficult to get good chances in front of goal. The first real chance came in the 15th minute when the ball fell to Wexford’s Orlaith Conlon outside of the box. It was a powerful strike, but straight at Amy Mahon in the Sligo goal.

27 minutes in, Ciara Rossiter was through for the visitors, but her shot was well-saved by Mahon again. On 28 minutes, Rossiter was through once again and hit a fantastic chip over Mahon in goal, but she was deemed to be in an offside position.

Just before the end of the first half, Sligo had a fantastic chance to go ahead. Hyndman floated an inviting ball into the box which fell to Lauren Boles. Boles’ shot went over the crossbar however, in what was the best chance of the game.

Second half started the same as the first, with both sides desperate to get that first goal of the game. Wexford were more dominant however and looked the most likely to score, but the Sligo defence were impressive and stood strong in the back.

In the 67th minute, the deadlock was broken. Sligo’s Kerri O’Hara chased down a long ball which was cleared by Wexford’s Maeve Williams in goal, and Emma Doherty took the opportunity to lob the loose ball into the visitors net. A audacious finish from the young striker.

Wexford got a spell of momentum in the later stages and a penalty was awarded in extra time after the ball was deemed to have hit Amy Roddy’s hand in the box. However, Kylie Murphy’s penalty was saved by Amy Mahon. The Sligo goalkeeper had a brilliant game and kept her side in front for the duration.

==

Athlone Town 2-1 Bohemians

Athlone Town got back on the winning trail this afternoon after Wexford Youths ended their winning streak last weekend at Ferrycarrig Park.

However, their afternoon started badly when top-scorer Emily Corbet blasted a penalty over the Bohemians bar after just two minutes.

The teams were level at half-time with Bohemians giving as good as they got in the opening period.

Athlone struck on 70 minutes when Corbet reacted sharpest as Róisín Molloy hooked a speculative ball into the danger area after a Kayleigh Shine corner.

Moments later Molloy added a second when her shot took a wicked deflection before beating Rachael Kelly in the Bohemians goal.

Bohs continued to make a game of it and got due reward for their efforts when Erica Burke drove home the rebound after Niamh Coombes had saved Burke’s penalty four minutes from time.

==

Cork City 0-7 Peamount United

A dominant performance from The Peas and a real statement of intent as they bounced back after a few tough weeks.

Peamount really controlled the game from the very start, pressing high up the pitch and putting pressure on the Cork City defence. The goal tally began in the 14th minute, as Stephanie Roche struck a great volley from inside the box to give her side the lead.

Áine O’Gorman and Sadbh Doyle linked up particularly well at the top, and it was O’Gorman who got the second from an assist from Doyle in the 34rd minute. Only a few minutes later, O’Gorman crossed the ball into Doyle, who made no mistake to put Peamount 3-0 up. Doyle got her second of the game before the first half came to a close, chipping Cork Keeper Abby McCarthy to make it 4-0.

The second half began, perhaps Peamount more relaxed that the scoreline was heavily in their favour. In the 67th minute, Tara O’Hanlon found O’Gorman in space, and O’Gorman finished calmly to make it 5-0. O’Gorman got another only a minute after to give her the hat-trick.

To top their performance off, Peamount substitute Michelle Doonan made it 7-0 in the 79th minute after she headed in at the near-post.

A much needed win for Peamount, but not the perfect start by any means for Danny Murphy at Cork. City they look to improve next week as they face Treaty United at home.

==

Treaty United 0-4 DLR Waves

Treaty competed well in the opening half against a DLR Waves side that were made to work hard for their chances.

The Limerick side held out until the 41st minute, when Rachel Doyle set up Avril Brierley in the box for the opening goal.

The visitors were made to wait for their second goal however, with Brierley grabbing her second from an opportunistic volley from the edge of the box in the 67th minute.

The third goal came with 13 minutes to play when Treaty keeper, Trish Fennelly-Hunt, allowed Carla McManus to steal the ball from her before guiding it into the unguarded Treaty goal.

Fennelly was at fault again five minutes from time when her clearance went straight to Mia Dodd. The Waves substitute sent an accurate shot back past Fennelly for a fourth Waves goal.