Galway United are determined to get back on track in the Women’s Premier Division quest this weekend when they travel to Tallaght Stadium on Saturday (27th May 2023).

The Tribeswomen’s six-game unbeaten run ended against Peamount and now face the favourites who include former Galway WFC player Savannah McCarthy.

Galway United manager Phil Trill has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Kick-off at Tallaght Stadium on Saturday is 5.30pm.