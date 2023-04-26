SOCCER: Salthill Devon Manager Emlyn Long Speaks to Galway Bay FM After Their Western Hygiene Supplies Premier Division Victory

Salthill Devon were crowned Western Hygiene Supplies Premier Division champions on Tuesday (25th April), without having to kick a ball, as nearest rivals Athenry drew with St. Bernard’s.

It ensured back-to-back titles after four straight wins including a 2-0 win against Athenry, 10 days previously.

After securing their title success, manager Emlyn Long chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Tuesday’s results were as follows: St. Bernard’s 3-3 Athenry, West United 1-5 Colga, and Corrib Celtic 1-0 Mervue United.

