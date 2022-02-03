SOCCER: Salthill Devon 3-0 Athenry (Western Hygiene Supplies Premier Division)

The top of the table clash in Drom on Wednesday (2nd February) between Salthill Devon and Athenry was won in decisive fashion on a 3-0 by the home side.

One up at the break courtesy of a stunning Mikey Fox strike, Devon added two more on the resumption through close range finishes by Aaron Conway and Shane O’Rourke.

Athenry who played for 50 minutes with just 10 men, seldom looked like rescuing anything from a well contested game.

Devon are now three points clear at the top – but Athenry have two games in hand.

Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty reports.