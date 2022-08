Salthill Devon exited the FAI Cup on Sunday (31st July) following a penalty shoot-out defeat to Malahide United.

The Dublin side struck late to force a 2-2 draw after extra-time. Cillian Doyle and Matthew Barrett with Salthill Devon’s goals.

But it finished 6-5 to Malahide United after the penalties. Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty reports.