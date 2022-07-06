SOCCER: Rob Manley Signs for Galway United

Galway United are delighted to announce the signing of Irish Striker Rob Manley.

The 24-year-old is a proven goalscorer, with spells at several League Of Ireland clubs, including Cabinteely in 2019, where he won the First Division Player Of The Year and was the First Division’s Top Scorer with 17 goals in a Cabinteely team that finished 9th in the league.

Manley, who joins United from Bray Wanderers, is looking forward to getting started.

“When the deal came through and John rang me, I was buzzing; I’m very excited to get going, hit the ground running, and hopefully get the club promoted.”

Manley mainly operates as Centre Forward and is looking forward to the opportunity at Galway United to score goals and help the team get promoted to the Premier Division.

“I can’t wait to get started; I’m a big, tall player who can hold the ball up and run the channels and score some goals here as well.”

Next up, Galway United face Cobh Ramblers at home on July 8 at 7:45 pm.

MATCH TICKETS HERE

