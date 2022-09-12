SOCCER Reaction: Galway WFC’s Decision not to apply for 2023 WNL Licence

Galway WFC announced last night (Sunday, 11th September) in a statement that they will not being applying for inclusion in next year’s Women’s National League.

Reports have suggested that Galway United could step in to form a new club but as things stand, this will be the Tribeswomen’s final season in the top flight.

Galway WFC founder and owner Stephen Moran spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Keith Finnegan on ‘Galway Talks’ on Monday (12th September).

The full statement from the Board of Galway WFC is below.

Galway WFC beat Sligo Rovers 5-2 on Saturday thanks to goals from Jamie Erickson, Shauna Brennan, Bryce Reynolds, Chloe Singleton and Jenna Slattery.

The Connacht Derby started off quite evenly, with both sides finding good space and creating chances. It was Sligo who found themselves ahead in the 8th minute, after Paula McGrory scored from a header in the box.

Only two minutes after, Galway equalised from a corner, Jamie Erickson getting the header. It was Sligo who took the lead again soon after, McGrory finding herself free in the box again, and volleyed the ball into the back of the net.

A couple of minutes before half-time, Galway had another corner kick opportunity. A set piece straight from the training ground saw Shauna Brennan fire her strike into the top corner to equalise.

The second half started with the away side looking hungry to get the win. Another corner kick saw Galway take the lead with Bryce Reynolds getting the header. On 62 minutes, Chloe Singleton’s header came off the post and into the net.

Galway’s fifth and final goal came in the 70th minute, Jenna Slattery taking on the strike from range and scoring a great goal.

