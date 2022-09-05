SOCCER: Preview – Slovakia v Republic of Ireland (Women’s World Cup Qualifier)

Ballinasloe’s Heather Payne is part of the Republic of Ireland squad for tomorrow’s final World Cup qualifier against Slovakia (Tuesday, 6th September).

Even though Vera Pauw’s team are assured of a play-off spot in October, a win could secure the Girls in Green a bye in the first round, meaning they might need to gain just one more victory to reach the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

==

The final game in Group A for the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team sees them come up against Slovakia on Tuesday evening.



Vera Pauw’s squad are aiming to collect another win to aid their bid to qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with the game taking place in Senec.



Three points in this game would propel Ireland into the Second Round of the UEFA Qualifying Play-Off series – with the draw set for 12:30 on Friday, September 9th.





TEAM NEWS

There is a fully fit squad to choose from. Midfielder Aoibheann Clancy has been added to the squad.

QUOTES

Republic of Ireland WNT Manager Vera Pauw

“It will be an extremely difficult game because Slovakia are a very good team. They have drawn against Finland and their other games were very close. And we also remember that we couldn’t get the win against them either, earlier in the campaign in Tallaght Stadium.



“Qualification is still in our own hands and that is fantastic. We know what we have to do and we will have every box ticked with our preparation. The players and staff have worked incredibly hard to reach this point, something that we all dreamed about when the draw was originally made, and we will be ready for Tuesday’s game.”





PREVIOUS MEETINGS

22/09/2013: Republic of Ireland 2-0 Slovakia (FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifier)

13/09/2014: Slovakia 0-1 Republic of Ireland (FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifier)

10/04/2017: Republic of Ireland 1-0 Slovakia (International Friendly)

24/10/2017: Slovakia 0-2 Republic of Ireland (FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifier)

06/04/2018: Republic of Ireland 2-1 Slovakia (FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifier)

25/11/2021: Republic of Ireland 1-1 Slovakia (FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifier)





Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC)



Republic of Ireland WNT Caps

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (15 caps / 6 clean sheets), Grace Moloney (6 caps / 1 clean sheet), Megan Walsh (1 cap / 0 clean sheets), Eve Badana (4 caps / 0 clean sheets)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (22 caps / 0 goals), Claire O’Riordan (17 caps / 0 goals), Diane Caldwell (89 caps / 4 goals), Louise Quinn (97 caps / 15 goals), Jessie Stapleton (1 cap / 0 goal), Hayley Nolan (1 cap / 0 goals), Chloe Mustaki (4 caps / 0 goals), Megan Campbell (43 caps / 3 goals), Áine O’Gorman (112 caps / 13 goals)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (66 caps / 19 goals), Denise O’Sullivan (95 caps / 17 goals), Ciara Grant (16 caps / 0 goals), Lily Agg (Caps 3 / 2 goals), Ellen Molloy (5 caps / 0 goals), Jess Ziu (11 caps / 0 goals), Lucy Quinn (12 caps / 2 goals), Isibeal Atkinson (4 caps / 0 goals), Aoibheann Clancy (0 caps / 0 goals)

Forwards: Heather Payne (28 caps / 1 goal), Amber Barrett (32 caps / 4 goals), Leanne Kiernan (26 caps / 4 goals), Abbie Larkin (4 caps / 1 goal), Saoirse Noonan (3 caps / 1 goal)





2023 FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP QUALIFYING



RESULTS

21 October, 2021 | Republic of Ireland 0-1 Sweden

26 October, 2021 | Finland 1-2 Republic of Ireland

25 November, 2021 | Republic of Ireland 1-1 Slovakia

30 November, 2021 | Republic of Ireland 11-0 Georgia

12 April, 2022 | Sweden 1-1 Republic of Ireland

27 June, 2022 | Georgia 0-9 Republic of Ireland

1 September, 2022 | Republic of Ireland 1-0 Finland



FIXTURES

6 September, 2022 | Slovakia v Republic of Ireland



TEAM STATS

Goals Scored: 25

Goals Conceded: 4

Attempts on Goal: 89

Attempts on Target: 51

Attempts off Target: 25

Attempts Blocked: 13

Penalties Converted: 1

Free-Kicks Taken: 37

Corners Taken: 27

Fouls Committed: 35

Fouls Suffered: 84

Yellow Cards: 7 (Megan Campbell, Jamie Finn 3, Katie McCabe, Heather Payne, Jess Ziu)



PLAYER STATS

Goalscorers

7 – Katie McCabe

5 – Denise O’Sullivan

2 – Megan Connolly, Louise Quinn

1 – Lily Agg, Amber Barrett, Diane Caldwell, Kyra Carusa, Niamh Fahey, Abbie Larkin, Saoirse Noonan, Lucy Quinn, Maiko Bebia OG



Clean Sheets

3 – Courtney Brosnan







2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifier – Group A

Slovakia v Republic of Ireland

Tuesday, September 6th

NTC Senec

KO 17:00 (Irish Time)

LIVE on RTÉ2

#SVKIRL