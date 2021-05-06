SOCCER: Preview – Galway United vs Bray Wanderers

print

by Tom Byrne



Galway United vs Bray Wanderers – Eamonn Deacy Park – Friday, May 7th.

Kick-off: 7.45pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.



==

United go into Friday’s fixture after an impressive 4-0 win over Cobh Ramblers last Saturday. Ruairi Keating and Padraic Cunningham got on the score sheet in an emphatic victory for the Tribesmen at St Colman’s Park.

Bray Wanderers, who finished second in the First Division last season, have started their 2021 campaign with five draws and one loss. Gary Cronin’s side drew 0-0 with Cork City at the Carlisle Grounds in their most recent game.

United manager John Caulfield is aware that the Seagulls will present another challenge for his team on Friday evening.

“The win against Cobh Ramblers was a significant boost ahead of two home fixtures at Eamonn Deacy Park,” Caulfield told the club’s media team. “This will be a very tough match against Bray Wanderers, who have kept most of their squad from last year and have brought in Conor Clifford, who is a huge signing for them.

“They have brought in Darren Craven from Malahide, one of the top junior players in the country, and Brandon Kavanagh on loan from Shamrock Rovers. So they have increased their attacking options as well as being very good defensively.

“They are there or thereabouts and probably just need a win to kick them on. There is no doubt that they will be competing at the end of the season. So we know how difficult this game is. It is another game for us to look forward to, but we have to be at it right from the very start.

“If we aren’t, you leave points behind you. It will be no different this

week because Bray are one of the top sides in the division.”

==

Galway United 2021 Squad

Kevin Horgan, Conor Kearns, Michael Garrihy, Conor O’Keeffe, Stephen Walsh, Gary Boylan, Killian Brouder, Maurice Nugent, Christopher Horgan, Shane Duggan, David Hurley, Shane Doherty, Stephen Christopher, Mikie Rowe, Carlton Ubaezuonu, Caoilfhionn O’Dea, Mikey Place, Conor McCormack, Ronan Manning, Ruairi Keating, Padraic Cunningham, Wilson Waweru, Francely Lomboto, Colin Kelly.

==

TEAM NEWS

Francely Lomboto (long-term injury) and Conor O’Keeffe will miss

Friday’s game.

==

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Mark Moynihan

Assistant 1: Ciaran Delaney

Assistant 2: David Berry

Fourth Official: Declan Toland

==

LAST MEETING (First Division Promotion Playoff)

24 October 2020 | Bray Wanderers 0-1 Galway United

Galway United goalscorer: Wilson Waweru



Match-day sponsor: Brazco Coffee Academy Oranmore

Match ball sponsor: Pat The Baker