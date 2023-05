Presentation College Athenry have successfully retained the FAI Schools First Year Girls National Cup after a dramatic 8-7 penalty shoot-out win over Loreto Kilkenny on Wednesday (24th March 2023).

Lily May Feeney put Athenry 1-0 up on 13 minutes but Loreto equalised two minutes later.

And there were no further breakthroughs after normal and extra time before the penalty success.

Mentor Dom Coll chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly on their way home from Tullamore.