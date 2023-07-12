SOCCER: Phil Trill Chats to Galway Bay FM as Galway United All-Island Cup Final Fixture Confirmed

A week later than originally anticipated, Galway United’s Avenir Women’s All-Island Cup Final against Cliftonville has been confirmed for Sligo’s Showgrounds on Sunday, 23rd July.

Due to the Belfast side having seven players on international duty with Northern Ireland’s seniors, and two domestic cup finals on the horizon, there were concerns that this clash mightn’t happen until next month.

Galway United qualified for a first-ever final after beating Wexford Youths 4-3 on penalties, following a 1-1 draw in Ferrycarrig Park.

As preparations build for the final, Galway United manager Phil Trill took time out to reflect with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

