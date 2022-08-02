SOCCER: Peamount United 2-1 Galway WFC (Women’s National League Round-Up)

Peamount United 2-1 Galway WFC

A game that was bound to be a tight fixture certainly did not disappoint as Peamount came from behind to collect all three points against Galway.

It was Peamount who started out the stronger of the two sides with good spells of possession and dangerous chances on goal. 8 minutes in, Peamount’s Dearbhaile Beirne put in a cross that was met by Sadhbh Doyle who headed her effort just wide of goal. On 19 minutes, Erin McLaughlin’s chance at goal was tackled well by Becky Walsh.

Galway quickly began to grow into the game and managed Peamount’s pressure well. The first goal of the game came in the 23rd minute for the away side. Lynsey McKey struck a wonderful volley to give her side the advantage.

Peamount came out fighting in the second half and the equaliser came in the 57th minute through McLaughlin. A great effort from far out to put her side back on level terms.

The winner came in the 74th minute for The Peas. Dora Gorman took on the strike from outside the box and the Peamount defence stayed strong to get the win for the hosts.