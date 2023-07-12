SOCCER: Patrick Hoban of Dundalk FC Named SSE Airtricity/SWI Player of the Month for June

Loughrea’s Patrick Hoban has been voted the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Player of the Month for June.

Dundalk’s all-time record goal scorer hit six goals as they won four games, bringing them within touching distance of the top two in the Premier Division.

Dundalk talisman Patrick Hoban has been voted the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for June after hitting six goals en route to becoming the club’s all-time record goalscorer.

Hoban, 31, enjoyed a career-best month with his six-goal haul in the month of June as Dundalk won four games to bring them within touching distance of the top two in the Premier Division.

The striker hit a hat-trick against UCD on the May Bank Holiday as Dundalk embarked on a five-match winning streak to close out the month.

That included the Louth derby victory against Drogheda at Weavers Park where Hoban scored twice in three minutes to turn the game on its head.

He then ended June by scoring a header in the Lilywhites’ 2-0 win over champions Shamrock Rovers.

Hoban’s first goal against local rivals Drogheda was his 143rd in a Dundalk shirt and saw him overtake the record of former Ireland international Joey Donnelly, which had lasted for 76 years.

Four of the striker’s six goals in the month were headers which is as many as any other player has scored all season. Only champions Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic outscored Hoban’s tally over the course of the month.

In a vote of SWI members, Hoban topped the poll with Shamrock Rovers attacker Rory Gaffney in second. Archie Davies of Dundalk finished third.

His win marks the fourth time that Hoban has claimed the Player of the Award, having last won it exactly five years ago in July 2018. Before that, the centre forward won the award in July 2013 and November 2014.

Only Richie Towell (five) has won more Player of the Month awards than Hoban whilst playing for Dundalk.

Speaking after receiving his award, Hoban said: “Us having a good month as a team, then individuals then get (put) up for Player of the Month.

“Our performances in June were very good, they were a lot more consistent and playing at a level the gaffer wants us to play at. We’ve definitely turned a corner since the break.”

He added: “It was obviously a really good month but the team playing well helps me play well. We’ve worked on getting a lot more crosses into the box and that’s how I score my goals. That’s definitely helped me get more opportunities to score goals and last month I definitely took them.”

The six-man shortlist for June’s Player of the Month award also featured Ben McCormack (St Patrick’s Athletic), Sean Boyd (Shelbourne) and James Clarke (Bohemians).