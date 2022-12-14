SOCCER: Ollie Horgan Confirmed as new Galway United Assistant Manager

Ollie Horgan is the new assistant manager at Galway United.

The news was made official a short time ago that the recently departed Finn Harps manager will join up with the Tribesmen in 2023.

And his first competitive outing will be away to his old club on Friday, 17th February when John Caulfield’s side travel to Ballybofey to face Finn Harps.

Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins spoke to Darren Kelly on FYI Galway.

Press Release:

Galway United are delighted to announce that Ollie Horgan has taken up the position of assistant manager for the men’s senior team ahead of the 2023 season.

Galway-born Horgan is one of the longest-serving League Of Ireland managers in recent history after his tenure with Finn Harps, which spanned almost a decade. He earned promotion with Finn Harps to the Premier Division on two occasions, and in his first season, he brought them to their first FAI Cup Semi-Final in 14 years.

Horgan now moves back to his hometown, as he now fills the position of Assistant Manager to Manager John Caulfield and spoke to our media team earlier today about getting the position:

“I’m looking forward to the challenge, we all know how difficult and demanding the league is, but I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Horgan, a cult hero in the League Of Ireland, brings a wealth of experience to the backroom team and understands what it takes to get teams promoted, doing it twice with Finn Harps, and spending six of his nine years at the helm in the Premier Division against the odds.

Our new assistant puts work rate and ethics at the forefront and will come up against his former club Finn Harps on the opening night of the 2023 First Division season.