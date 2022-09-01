SOCCER: Niamh Fahey to miss Ireland’s World Cup Qualifier vs Finland

Killannin’s Niamh Fahey has been ruled out of tonight’s crucial Republic of Ireland World Cup qualifier against Finland with a groin injury.

The Liverpool captain could feature Tuesday against Slovakia. A win for Ireland will secure a play-off spot.

Ballinasloe’s Heather Payne is involved and kick-off at Tallaght is 7pm.

==

The Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team take on Finland in their penultimate Group A qualifying game for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Thursday evening.

A record crowd is expected, with the demand for tickets suggesting that the current highest attendance figure at Tallaght Stadium for the WNT of 5,238 will be smashed.

TEAM NEWS

PREVIOUS MEETINGS

28/06/1987: Republic of Ireland 0-0 Finland (International Friendly)

13/03/2013: Finland 1-0 Republic of Ireland (Cyprus Cup)

21/09/2015: Republic of Ireland 0-2 Finland (UEFA Women’s EURO Qualifier)

09/03/2016: Republic of Ireland 2-0 Finland (Cyprus Cup)

03/06/2016: Finland 4-1 Republic of Ireland (UEFA Women’s EURO Qualifier)

26/10/2021: Finland 1-2 Republic of Ireland (FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifier)

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC)



Republic of Ireland WNT Caps

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (14 caps / 5 clean sheets), Grace Moloney (6 caps / 1 clean sheet), Megan Walsh (1 cap / 0 clean sheets), Eve Badana (4 caps / 0 clean sheets)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (22 caps / 0 goals), Claire O’Riordan (17 caps / 0 goals), Diane Caldwell (88 caps / 4 goals), Louise Quinn (96 caps / 15 goals), Niamh Fahey (104 caps / 1 goal), Hayley Nolan (1 cap / 0 goals), Chloe Mustaki (3 caps / 0 goals), Megan Campbell (42 caps / 3 goals), Áine O’Gorman (112 caps / 13 goals)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (65 caps / 19 goals), Denise O’Sullivan (94 caps / 17 goals), Megan Connolly (34 caps / 4 goals), Ruesha Littlejohn (66 caps / 5 goals), Jamie Finn (12 caps / 0 goals), Ciara Grant (16 caps / 0 goals), Lily Agg (Caps 2 / 1 goal), Ellen Molloy (5 caps / 0 goals), Jess Ziu (10 caps / 0 goals), Lucy Quinn (11 caps / 2 goals)

Forwards: Heather Payne (27 caps / 1 goal), Amber Barrett (32 caps / 4 goals), Leanne Kiernan (26 caps / 4 goals), Abbie Larkin (4 caps / 1 goal), Saoirse Noonan (3 caps / 1 goal)

2023 FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP QUALIFYING

RESULTS

21 October, 2021 | Republic of Ireland 0-1 Sweden

26 October, 2021 | Finland 1-2 Republic of Ireland

25 November, 2021 | Republic of Ireland 1-1 Slovakia

30 November, 2021 | Republic of Ireland 11-0 Georgia

12 April, 2022 | Sweden 1-1 Republic of Ireland

27 June, 2022 | Georgia 0-9 Republic of Ireland



FIXTURES

1 September, 2022 | Republic of Ireland v Finland

6 September, 2022 | Slovakia v Republic of Ireland

TEAM STATS

Goals Scored: 24

Goals Conceded: 4

Attempts on Goal: 78

Attempts on Target: 44

Attempts off Target: 22

Attempts Blocked: 12

Penalties Converted: 1

Free-Kicks Taken: 37

Corners Taken: 21

Fouls Committed: 28

Fouls Suffered: 73

Yellow Cards: 4 (Jamie Finn 2, Katie McCabe, Heather Payne)



PLAYER STATS

Goalscorers

7 – Katie McCabe

5 – Denise O’Sullivan

2 – Megan Connolly, Louise Quinn

1 – Amber Barrett, Diane Caldwell, Kyra Carusa, Niamh Fahey, Abbie Larkin, Saoirse Noonan, Lucy Quinn, Maiko Bebia OG



Clean Sheets

2 – Courtney Brosnan

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifier – Group A

Republic of Ireland v Finland

Thursday, September 1st

Tallaght Stadium

KO 19:00

LIVE on RTÉ2 / Worldwide on RTÉ Player

#IRLFIN