SOCCER: Niamh Fahey & Heather Payne Named in Republic of Ireland Squad to Face Iceland

Killannin’s Niamh Fahey and Ballinasloe’s Heather Payne have been included in the Republic of Ireland’s women’s squad for the upcoming friendlies against Iceland.

Liverpool captain Fahey is among the defenders with Florida State University’s Payne in attack.

Saoirse Noonan earned a first call-up to Vera Pauw’s squad; Ciara Grant and Roma McLaughlin have both been recalled.



Both matches are scheduled to take place in Reykjavik on June 11th and 15th.

Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team Manager Vera Pauw has selected a 23-player squad for the international friendly double-header away to Iceland.



The two games – which will be live on the RTÉ Player – will serve as Pauw’s third and fourth friendly matches and help continue preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers, which start in September.



Two players earning international recalls, and first inclusions since Pauw took charge, are midfielders Ciara Grant and Roma McLaughlin. The duo have amassed 15 and five senior caps respectively.



Grant has stood out for Shelbourne since resuming her SSE Airtricity Women’s National League career last year after spending time to focus on becoming a Doctor. The Donegal native filled in as team doctor with Ireland in March 2020.



McLaughlin was recently selected to the Division 1 Women’s Soccer All-America Third Team for the second successive year after helping Central Connecticut State University retain the NEC Women’s Soccer Championship.



One of the eight WNL players included in the squad is Shelbourne’s Saoirse Noonan who had previously been named to provisional selections but will be part of the set-up for the first time.



Injuries rule out goalkeeper Marie Hourihan, midfielders Ruesha Littlejohn and Ellen Molloy, as well as forwards Leanne Kiernan, Kyra Carusa and Emily Whelan. Meanwhile, Harriet Scott and Julie-Ann Russell are both unavailable.



The squad and staff will depart for Reykjavik on Monday, June 6th via a chartered flight for the games on Friday, June 11th and Tuesday, June 15th.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (Unattached), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Keeva Keenan (Celtic), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Éabha O’Mahony (Cork City), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Roma McLaughlin (Connecticut Fusion), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Rianna Jarrett (Unattached), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne)



International Friendly Games

June 11: Iceland v Republic of Ireland, Laugardalsvollur, Reykjavik, KO 18:00 (Irish Time), LIVE on RTÉ Player & News Channel

June 15: Iceland v Republic of Ireland, Laugardalsvollur, Reykjavik, KO 18:00 (Irish Time), LIVE on RTÉ Player & News Channel

