Lynsey McKey was announced on Tuesday (28th February) as Galway United’s first ever senior women’s captain, ahead of the start of the Women’s National League this weekend.

The Clare native had been with Galway WFC since 2013 scoring 83 goals in 159 appearances.

Ahead of their league opener against Wexford Youths, she chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly

Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park on Saturday (4th March) is 2pm.