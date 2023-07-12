SOCCER: Mikie Rowe joins Cobh Ramblers on Loan

Galway United’s Mikie Rowe will join Cobh Ramblers on loan until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has made 63 appearances for United since joining in November 2021, scoring eight goals.

==

Club Statement:

Galway United can confirm that Mikie Rowe will join Cobh Ramblers on Loan for the remainder of the 2023 season.

The 27-year-old has made 63 appearances for United since joining in November 2021, scoring eight goals and registering three assists.



“Thank you to each and every one of the coaching staff I’ve worked with in the last two and a half years. To each of my teammates, there has been an incredible group each year, and to the fans and people of Galway, you’ve been absolutely incredible and I’m really grateful for it.”

Rowe joined United from South Georgia Tormenta F.C. in the USL 1, the third tier of football in the United States.

Mikie was a key player in United’s play-off push at the end of the 2022 season, scoring three goals over two legs as United overcame Longford Town by a scoreline of 5-2 in the semi-final to progress to the play-off final versus Waterford.

We would like to thank Mikie for his efforts in a United shirt and we wish him the very best of luck in St. Colman’s Park for the remainder of the season.

ÁDH MÓR MIKIE