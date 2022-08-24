SOCCER: Mikey Fox in 18-man Squad for Wales Trip

Salthill Devon’s Mikey Fox has been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming UEFA Regions Cup International Friendly.

Gerry Davis’ team travel to Wales on Saturday week (3rd September). Ireland won the first fixture 2-1 in Turners Cross. Kick-off at Colwyn Bay is 2.30pm.

Republic of Ireland Amateur International manager Gerry Davis has named an 18-man squad for the upcoming UEFA Regions Cup Amateur International friendly against Wales.

Ireland are set to travel to Colwyn Bay on Saturday, September 3 for their return fixture against Wales following their 2-1 win in the first fixture of the double-header at Turners Cross earlier this month.

Goals from Eoin Murphy and a stunner from Luke Casey secured the impressive victory at the Cross and Gerry Davis’ side will be looking for a similar result on Saturday, September 3, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Both goalscorers, Murphy and Casey, are included in the squad as well as Malahide United defender Glen Daly, who scored against the Ireland U20s in March, has recovered from injury after being ruled out of the first match.

“It was an excellent win at the Cross and we’ll be looking for a similar performance over in Wales,” said Ireland manager Gerry Davis.

“We learnt a lot about the opposition and they showed real quality on the day so they’ll be looking to get one over us and will be determined to make sure we don’t win over there so we’ve got to be right at it.

“The quality of the goals last time were outstanding. Luke’s goal in particular was incredible but him and Eoin are two lads full of confidence and that is great for the group.

“We want to build on that win and get another one but this time, away from home which definitely adds that extra motivation. It is our first-ever trip to Wales as an amateur international team so it would be great to make the first one a victory.”

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Brendan O’Connell (Rockmount), Gary Cunningham (Westport United)

Defenders: Adam Crowley (Rockmount), Jack McMullen (Home Farm), Chris Smith (Aisling Annacotty), Jack Parke (Bonagee United), Aaron Humphries (Kilbarrack United), Lee McColgan (Cockhill Celtic), Glen Daly (Malahide United).

Midfielders: Stephen Chambers (Killester Donnycarney), Eoin Murphy (Rockmount), Luke Casey (Rockmount), Nathan Broderick (Rockmount), Mikey Fox (Salthill Devon), AJ O’Connor (Fairview Rangers).

Forwards: Eoin Hayes (Newmarket Celtic), Simon Falvey (Avondale United), Shane Stritch (Bluebell United).

Amateur International – Fixture

03/09 – Wales v Republic of Ireland, Colwyn Bay FC, KO 2.30pm