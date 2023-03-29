SOCCER: Merlin College 4-3 Summerhill Sligo (FAI Schools Connacht under 15A Cup Final)

Merlin College Galway are the FAI Schools Boys Under 15A Connacht champions after a thrilling contest in Athlone on Wednesday (29th March), beating Summerhill Sligo 4-3.

Jack Sweeney and Qudus Adelanwa scored two goals each but they were made fight for the result.

The Galway school went 3-0 up inside 11 minutes in a breath taking start before being pegged back to 3-2 by half-time.

A 57th minute goal looked to have sealed the title, but Summerhill replied again in injury time leading to a tense conclusion before Merlin College prevailed.

Afterwards, Merlin manager Alan O’Dowd chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Merlin College will face Munster opposition in the All-Ireland semi-final after Easter.