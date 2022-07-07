SOCCER: Match Preview – First Division – Galway United V Cobh Ramblers

‘If we can play well at home we can get the points’ – John Caulfield, Manager

Galway United host Cobh Ramblers at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday with kick-off at 7.45 pm.

United returned to winning ways last Friday when they overcame Waterford FC 1-0 at Eamonn Deacy Park. Killian Brouder was the hero on the night thanks to his headed goal in the 56th minute. The victory keeps the Tribesmen in second place, four points behind current First Division leaders Cork City.

This week’s opposition, Cobh Ramblers, sit in eighth position on the table. The Rams, who are now managed by former United boss Shane Keegan, were defeated 2-0 by Treaty United at St Colman’s Park in their most recent fixture.

“We know Shane Keegan will be determined for his team to get a result – Cobh were very unlucky against Treaty last week,” Caulfield told the club’s media team.

“We are expecting a very tough game. We gave a good performance against Waterford last week so we are looking forward to this week’s game.

“We know how difficult it will be but if we can play well at home we can get the points.”

The United manager also welcomed three new signings to the club in the last week. Mark Russell, James Finnerty and Rob Manley have joined the Tribesmen and are available for selection for this week’s game. Meanwhile, Alex Murphy moves to English Premier League outfit Newcastle United following Friday’s fixture.

“The lads have come in and their fitness levels are very good,” Caulfield said.

“With Alex moving to Newcastle we needed a few signings so we are happy with the three players. We are hoping that they gel in quickly and we are delighted to have them.”

Galway United 2022 Squad

Conor Kearns, Matthew Connor, Conor Brann, Conor O’Keeffe, Stephen Walsh, Charlie Lyons, Killian Brouder, Diego Portilla, James Finnerty, Mark Russell, Evan O’Connor, Oisin O’Reilly, Alex Murphy, Ronan Bambara, Max Hemmings, Gary Boylan, Mikie Rowe, David Hurley, Conor McCormack, Edward McCarthy, Manu Dimas, Shane Doherty, Ronan Manning, Wilson Waweru, Francely Lomboto, David Tarmey, Rob Manley.

Galway United V Cobh Ramblers

08/07/2022

Eamonn Deacy Park

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea

Assistants: Darren Corcoran & Shane O’Brien

Fourth Official: David Connolly

2022 Goalscorers

Stephen Walsh – 10

David Hurley – 6

Manu Dimas – 3

Edward McCarthy – 3

Max Hemmings – 3

Wilson Waweru – 3

Killian Brouder – 3

Ronan Manning – 2

Alex Murphy – 2

Jordan Adeyemo – 1

Shane Doherty – 1

Last Meeting (First Division)

6 May 2022 | Cobh Ramblers 0-4 Galway United

The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV.