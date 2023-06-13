SOCCER: Linfield vs Galway United (All-Island Cup Preview with Lynsey McKey)

Galway United sail into unchartered waters this Saturday (17th June) when they travel to Belfast to face Linfield in the new-look Avenir All-Island Cup.

Phil Trill’s team play the Northern Ireland outfit, along with Athlone Town and Shelbourne, over consecutive weeks with the group winners going straight into the semi-finals.

The competition will run until July 16th before the players get a break for the Women’s World Cup.

Leading up to the game, Galway United captain Lynsey McKey has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Kick-off at Midgley Park on Saturday is 6pm.

Highlights of Galway United’s win over Sligo Rovers last weekend in the SSE Airtricity League Women’s Premier Division.