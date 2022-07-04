SOCCER: James Finnerty Signs on Loan for Galway United

Galway United have announced the signing of Irish Centre Back James Finnerty on loan from Bohemians for the remainder of the 2022 season.

The 23-year-old defender, formerly on the books of Premier League side Aston Villa as recently as 2018, brings a lot of physicality to United’s defence after spells at Bohemians and Rochdale.

On several occasions, Finnerty has experience on a European level playing with Bohemians in the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League.

The Meath man has represented the Republic Of Ireland internationally at underage level in the U17s, U18s and U19s and has been an ever-present for Bohemians defence over the last two years.

“I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans and meeting the lads Monday morning at training.

As soon as John made contact, it was the only place I wanted to play my football, and I’m looking forward to getting started.

The facilities are very good, it’s a big club, and I’m looking forward to being on board for the rest of the season and getting going.”

Next up, Galway United face Cobh Ramblers at home on July 8 at 7:45 pm.

