SOCCER: Hungary U18 2-2 Ireland U18

Galway United’s Alex Murphy started again for the Republic of Ireland’s under 18s in their 2-2 draw with Hungary in Budapest this morning (Thursday, 19th August)

Luke Pearce and Cian Kelly-Caprani got Ireland’s goals.

A late Cian Kelly-Caprani penalty earned Republic of Ireland Under-18s a 2-2 draw in their second friendly against Hungary in Budapest this week.



Derby County’s Kelly-Caprani converted the spot kick in the 82nd minute after Southampton’s Luke Pearce was brought down in the box late on.



Pearce had scored earlier in the contest in what was his first start for an Ireland international team.



Head Coach Colin O’Brien made eight changes to the line-up that started Tuesday’s 2-0 win.



Owen Mason, David Toure, Tommy Fogarty, Darragh Reilly, Justin Ferizaj, Billy Brooks, Jad Hakiki-Filloche and Pearce all made their first starts as Under-18 internationals.



Hungary took the lead inside the third minute from their first attack. Zsombor Menyhárt pounced from close range when Mason was unable to hold on to an effort from Tamás Vid Tóth.



Ireland responded well and were back on level terms just five minutes later. Kelly-Caprani’s blocked effort wasn’t dealt with by the Hungarian backline and the wideman was able to prod a ball through to Pearce. The frontman latched onto the pass and fired home into the far corner.



It was a frantic start to the game and in the 12th minute the Hungarians made it 2-1. Vid Tóth, who was involved in the first, was able to capitalise on a loose ball in the Irish box to find the net with a fine finish that went in off the underside of the bar.



The Boys in Green went in search of an equaliser. Fogarty went close in the 19th minute when he was allowed a free header from a corner but his effort was held well by Hungarian goalkeeper Barnabás Simon.



Then McJannet connected well with a left-footed half volley but the captain saw his attempt go just wide of the post.



Brooks forced Simon into a save just before half time with the ‘keeper tipping his shot over the bar. The resulting corner was cleared towards Books whose goalbound volley was thwarted by the Hungary Number 1 again.



The second half was a much tamer affair as Ireland went in search for an equaliser. Substitute McEvoy had a glorious chance in the 80th minute when a loose ball broke to the striker just inside the penalty area and his side footed-effort drew a smart save from the goalkeeper.



But Ireland only had to wait two minutes to get the goal their play deserved. Pearce was brought down in the Hungarian area and Kelly-Caprani stepped up to strike a sweet penalty past Simon for his second goal in two games.



Hungary: Simon, Nagy- Kolozsvari, Keresztes, Csóka, Horváth, Sipos, Menyhárt, Gyruis Fábián, Vid Tóth, Lénárt.



Republic of Ireland: Mason; Toure, Fogarty, Reilly, Murphy; McJannet, Ferizaj (Coleman 59), Brooks (McEvoy 69), Hakiki-Filloche (McGuinness 59), Kelly-Caprani.



Referee. Tamás Sipos (Hungary).

Results – International Friendlies



Tuesday, August 17 | Hungary 0-2 Republic of Ireland, BVSC Stadion, Budapest, Hungary

Thursday, August 19 | Hungary 2-2 Republic of Ireland, BVSC Stadion, Budapest, Hungary,