SOCCER: Huge ties for Galway Teams in Evoke.ie FAI Women’s Cup & Extra.ie FAI Men’s Cup

Salthill Devon will host Malahide United in the first round of the FAI Cup, on the weekend of July 31st.

Galway United are on the road against Dublin’s Bluebell United, who include former Galway United player Bobby Ryan in their management.

Three weeks earlier, Galway WFC get their FAI Women’s Cup campaign underway. Alan Murphy’s team travel to Bohemians.

The draws have taken place today for the first round of the 2022 Evoke.ie FAI Women’s Cup and the Extra.ie FAI Men’s Cup, the first time both draws have been held together.

As part of the first-round draw, the FAI have confirmed the dates for the two finals with the final for the Evoke.ie FAI Women’s Cup set for Sunday, November 6, with kick-off at 3pm at Tallaght Stadium. The Extra.ie FAI Men’s Cup final will take place a week later on Sunday, November 13, with kick-off at 3pm at the Aviva Stadium.

Tickets are now available to purchase on Ticketmaster for both finals. Tickets are priced at €20 for adults & €10 for children for the Extra.ie FAI Men’s Cup final and €10 for adults & €5 for children for the Evoke.ie FAI Women’s Cup final, with discounts available for FAI Season Ticket Holders. A special club/school offer will also be in place for both finals with two complimentary adult tickets for each 10 U16 tickets purchased as we aim for record attendances for both finals.

It was also announced that as part of the No Referee, No Game campaign, all sides competing in the first round of the Extra.ie FAI Men’s Cup and the Evoke.ie FAI Women’s Cup will perform a guard of honour for their match officials ahead of kick-off.

In the Evoke.ie Women’s First Round draw, Finglas United will travel to Peamount United while Sligo Rovers will host Douglas Hall and Cork City will welcome Bonagee United. Byes to the second round were awarded to 2021 WNL champions Shelbourne and current Evoke.ie FAI Women’s Cup holders Wexford Youths WFC. Ties will be played on the weekend of July 10th with the full draw available below.

The draw for the first round of the Extra.ie FAI Men’s Cup features Cork City set to travel to their local rivals Cobh Ramblers whilst Shamrock Rovers head to non-league Bangor Celtic and the holders St. Patrick’s Athletic face First Division Waterford. Games will take place on the weekend of July 31st, with dates and kick-off times for both competitions to be confirmed in due course, with the full draw available below.

FAI President Gerry McAnaney was joined by Irish women’s team legend and FAI Centenary Hall of Famer Paula Gorham for the women’s draw while Dick O’Hanlon, who refereed the 1997 FAI Cup final between Shelbourne and Derry City, was alongside Gerry for the men’s draw.

Speaking on behalf of sponsors Evoke.ie and Extra.ie, DMG CEO Paul Henderson said: “We are honoured to continue our sponsorship of both the Extra.ie and EVOKE.ie FAI cups which represents a decade of support of the FAI. We are delighted both the men’s and women’s draws are taking place on the same day, giving the Women’s cup the equal status it deserves. This is the first time it has happened in this, the oldest Cup competition on the FAI’s calendar, so it’s an exciting time for women’s football and something we’re very proud to be part of.”

League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon remarked: “The draw for the first round of both the EVOKE.ie FAI Women’s Cup and the Extra.ie FAI Men’s Cup is always a time of great excitement for supporters of all Women’s National League and League of Ireland clubs. We were delighted to host both draws at FAI HQ today and look forward to some really exciting games in both competitions in July.”

Football Association of Ireland CEO Jonathan Hill commented: “As always we thank Paul Henderson and everyone at EVOKE.ie and Extra.ie for their ongoing support of our senior women’s and senior men’s cup competitions, two of the most iconic competitions in Irish football. EVOKE.ie and Extra.ie are market leaders in Ireland and like us are committed to a digital future that best serves Irish football.”

If you’re looking to avail of the special club/school offer for either final, please contact [email protected] directly. FAI Season Ticket Holders can purchase discounted tickets for both finals whilst all other ticket purchases can be made through Ticketmaster here.

For more information contact [email protected].

Evoke.ie FAI Women’s Cup First Round Draw

Sligo Rovers v Douglas Hall

Whitehall Rangers v Athlone Town

Cork City v Bonagee United

Bohemians v Galway FC

Peamount United v Finglas United

DLR Waves v Treaty United

All ties to be played on the week ending July 10

Extra.ie FAI Men’s Cup First Round Draw

Cobh Ramblers v Cork City

Treaty United v Usher Celtic

Salthill Devon v Malahide United

Sligo Rovers v Wexford

Dundalk v Longford Town

Lucan United v Killester Donnycarney

Bonagee United v Pike Rovers

Derry City v Oliver Bond Celtic

UCD AFC V Cockhill Celtic

Drogheda United v Athlone Town

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Waterford

Finn Harps v Bohemians

Bray Wanderers v Shelbourne

Bangor Celtic v Shamrock Rovers

Bluebell United v Galway United

Maynooth University Town v Villa FC