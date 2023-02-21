SOCCER: Holy Rosary Mountbellew 3-1 Presentation Athenry (FAI Schools Connacht Senior A Cup Final Report & Reaction)

For the first time ever, Holy Rosary College Mountbellew are the FAI Schools Connacht Senior A Cup champions, after beating Presentation Athenry 3-1 on Tuesday (21st February 2023).

Ryan Nolan struck a first-half hat-trick for the winners, who’ll now face Munster champions Douglas Community School or Ardscoil na Mara, Tramore in the All-Ireland semi-final next Tuesday (28th February).

Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty reports

Afterwards, Mike caught up with the winning HRC Mountbellew manager Michael O’Donnell