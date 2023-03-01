SOCCER: Holy Rosary College Mountbellew 2-1 Douglas Community School (FAI Schools National Senior Cup Semi-Final)

Holy Rosary College Mountbellew qualified for a first ever FAI Schools National Senior Cup Final on Tuesday (28th February) after this victory over Cork’s Douglas Community School in Fairview Rangers, Limerick.

Ryan Nolan gave the Galway side an early advantage but Josh Fitzpatrick replied with a penalty. However, Cormac Proulx scored what proved to be the winner on 42 minutes.

Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty has the full-time wrap

Afterwards, Mike chatted to the Holy Rosary Mountbellew captain Ronan Murphy

The first goalscorer, Ryan Nolan, also spoke to Mike

Finally, Mike got the thoughts of the Holy Rosary manager Michael O’Donnell

The other semi-final takes place this Thursday (2nd March) between Wexford CBS and St. Columba’s, Stranolar.

Holy Rosary College Mountbellew will play the winners in the FAI Schools Dr. Tony O’Neill Senior National Cup Final on Wednesday, 15th March at 1pm.

==

HOLY ROSARY COLLEGE, MOUNTBELLEW | Rory Walsh, Conor Byron, Ian Fahy, Conor French, Tomas Riskell, Ciaran Nolan, Aironas Konlauskas, Tiernan Proulx, Cormac Proulx, Ryan Nolan, Ronan Murphy ©

SUBS | Ciaran Mulhern for Konlauskas (HT)

SUBS NOT USED | Tony Shields, Cian Lennon, Shane Duffy, Jack Connolly

TEACHER | Micheál O’Donnell