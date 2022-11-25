SOCCER: Galway WFC’s Stephen Moran after winning Services to WNL Award

Galway WFC chairman Stephen Moran received a special award last night for his services to women’s football at the WNL Awards in the Gibson Hotel.

The club folded at the end of the season but will play under Galway United in 2023.

Stephen Moran has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Athlone Town’s Emily Corbet and Tommy Hewitt took home two of the top prizes at the 2022 SSE Airtricity Women’s National League Awards.



Corbet was named as the SSE Airtricity Player of the Year and Hewitt as SSE Airtricity Manager of the Year following a sensational season for the Midlanders, who finished second in the League and runners-up in the EVOKE.ie FAI Women’s Cup.



There were three Athlone players included in the Team of the Year, including Corbet and her team-mates Jessica Hennessy and Muireann Devaney. Double winners Shelbourne also had three players selected in Jess Gargan, Shauna Fox and Jessie Stapleton, while Wexford Youths had Ellen Molloy and Ciara Rossiter and there was one apiece from Bohemians (Rachael Kelly), Peamount United (Áine O’Gorman) and Sligo Rovers (Emma Doherty).



Shelbourne ace Stapleton claimed the SSE Airtricity Young Player of the Year, while Tara O’Hanlon (Peamount United) and Hannah Healy (Shelbourne) won the EA SPORTS Women’s Under 19 and Under 17 League Player of the Year Awards respectively.



The EVOKE.ie Golden Boot for top goalscorer went to Peamount United captain Áine O’Gorman for the fifth time in her career and Shelbourne goalkeeper Amanda Budden retained the Bank of Ireland Golden Gloves award for most clean sheets.



The Buy4Pets Online Goal of the Year went to Sligo Rovers’ Aoife Brennan following an online vote that included many superb goals.



At the ceremony in the Gibson Hotel, Dublin, there were two recipients of the Services to the Women’s National League in Galway Women’s FC Chairman Stephen Moran and freelance photographer Mick O’Shea.



2022 SSE AIRTRICITY WOMEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE AWARDS



SSE AIRTRICITY PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNER

Emily Corbet (Athlone Town AFC)



SSE AIRTRICITY YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNER

Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne FC)



SSE AIRTRICITY MANAGER OF THE YEAR WINNER

Tommy Hewitt (Athlone Town AFC)



BANK OF IRELAND GOLDEN GLOVES WINNER

Amanda Budden (Shelbourne FC)



EVOKE.ie GOLDEN BOOT WINNER

Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United FC)



BUY4PETS ONLINE GOAL OF THE YEAR

Aoife Brennan (Sligo Rovers FC)



SSE AIRTRICITY TEAM OF THE YEAR WINNERS

Rachael Kelly (Bohemian FC)

Jess Gargan (Shelbourne FC)

Jessica Hennessy (Athlone Town AFC)

Shauna Fox (Shelbourne FC)

Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United FC)

Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths WFC)

Muireann Devaney (Athlone Town AFC)

Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne FC)

Ciara Rossiter (Wexford Youths WFC)

Emma Doherty (Sligo Rovers FC)

Emily Corbet (Athlone Town AFC)



EA SPORTS UNDER 19 LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNER

Tara O’Hanlon (Peamount United FC)



EA SPORTS UNDER 17 LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNER

Hannah Healy (Shelbourne FC)



SERVICES TO WOMEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE

Stephen Moran

Mick O’Shea