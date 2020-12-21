SOCCER: Galway WFC’s Shauna Brennan Makes WNL Team Of Season

print

Galway WFC’s Shauna Brennan has been named on the Women’s National League Team of the Season.

The left-back was also nominated for Young Player of the Year losing out to Wexford Youth’s Ellen Molloy.

Karen Duggan from Peamount United was named overall player of the season.

Duggan was also named in the Team of the Season for a record sixth time. She was joined by Peamount team-mates Niamh Farrelly, Claire Walsh, Eleanor Ryan-Doyle and Aine O’Gorman.

Shelbourne had captain Pearl Slattery and midfielder Jessica Ziu make the XI, while there was one representative apiece from DLR Waves (goalkeeper Eve Badana), Galway WFC (left-back Shauna Brennan), Wexford Youths (midfielder Ellen Molloy), and Cork City (forward Saoirse Noonan).

The four different Barretstown / WNL Player of the Month winners of Molloy, Noonan, Ziu and Duggan all made the final selection.

Awards were given to the Top Goalscorer, Aine O’Gorman, who netted 14 goals in 12 League games to win the golden boot for the third time, and the holder of the Most Clean Sheets, Rachael Kelly, who recorded five shut-outs for Shelbourne.

There was also recognition for the late Michael Hayes, who sadly passed away last September, as he was honoured with a Services to the Women’s National League award.

2020 Women’s National League Awards

Player of the Season

Karen Duggan (Peamount United)

Young Player of the Season

Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths)

Top Goalscorer

Aine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Most Clean Sheets

Rachael Kelly (Shelbourne)

Services to the Women’s National League

Michael Hayes

Team of the Season

Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United)

Pearl Slattery (Shelbourne)

Claire Walsh (Peamount United)

Shauna Brennan (Galway WFC)

Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths)

Karen Duggan (Peamount United)

Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne)

Aine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Eleanor Ryan-Doyle (Peamount United)

Saoirse Noonan (Cork City)

Speaking of Galway WFC, trials for next season will take place on January 9th at the NUIG Sports Pavilion for senior and under 17 prospective players.