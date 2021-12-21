SOCCER: Galway WFC Learn 2022 Women’s National League Fixtures

Galway WFC will begin their Women’s National League campaign in 2022 away to Cork City on Saturday, 5th March.

Alan Murphy’s charges play their first home game against Peamount United seven days later, the team they beat 5-2 to give Shelbourne the 2021 crown.

Overall, Galway WFC have 27 games, concluding with Peamount United at home again on Saturday, 29th October.

Fixtures for the EA SPORTS Underage Women’s National Leagues – at both Under-19 & Under-17 level – will follow in due course.

