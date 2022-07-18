SOCCER: Galway WFC 5-1 Cork City (WNL Round-Up)

Cork City suffered the worst possible start when they conceded an own goal from a corner after just one minute. Lynsey McKey sent in a corner from the left which was knocked into her own net by Ciara McNamara.

Four minutes later another McKey corner was headed home by Bryce Reynolds for number two and, unbelievably, just two minutes after that Jamie Erickson headed home from yet another corner, this time from the right, to make it 3-0 with less than 10 minutes played.

Cork boss Danny Murphy made three changes at the break and that made a difference just six minutes into the second half when one of those subs, Nathalie O’Brien, split the defence for Nadine Seward to hoist a cross to the back post where another of the changes, Laura Shine, pulled a goal back for the visitors.

Cork’s hopes of a comeback lasted just three minutes. A rapid break by Galway led to a chipped ball from Julie-Ann Russell into the path of McKey who tucked a neat shot inside Maria O’Sullivan’s near post to make it 4-1.

A few minutes later McKey struck again, sliding in a fifth for Galway and putting an emphatic end to Cork’s hopes.

Other results:

Bohemians 3-0 Treaty United

DLR Waves 0-0 Wexford Youths

Peamount United 0-4 Shelbourne

Sligo Rovers 1-2 Athlone Town