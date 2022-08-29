SOCCER: Galway WFC 1-2 (Womens National League Report & Reaction)

Galway United went down 1-2 to Shelbourne in Eamonn Deacy Park on Saturday (27th August).

Shels travelled to the West to take on a fierce Galway side, and came away with all three points to help their quest in retaining the league title.

Galway started the game strong with Chloe Singleton leading the attacking line for the home side. Shels came close in the 23rd minute when Jemma Quinn blocked down a clearance from Galway keeper Abbiegayle Ronayne, but the ball bounced left of the goal.

Shelbourne were awarded a penalty in the 36th minute after a collision in the box between Jemma Quinn and Jamie Erickson, and Jessie Stapleton calmly finished to put Shels in front.

Shelbourne doubled their advantage on 66 minutes, with Noelle Murray taking on the shot from range and chipping Ronayne in the Galway goal.

Galway struck back in the 73rd minute from a Bryce Reynolds header, which made for an exciting final quarter in the game. However, Shelbourne held on and collected all three important points to remain top of the table.

Afterwards, Galway WFC manager Alan Murphy chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty