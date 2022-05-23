SOCCER: Galway WFC 1-1 Bohemians (Women’s National League)

Galway and Bohemians shared the points at Eamonn Deacy Park, in a closely contested game.

The first chance of the evening came the visitors way on 18 minutes. The ball broke to Sinead Taylor inside the six-yard box, but Abbiegayle Ronayne made a super save from point blank range to deny the Bohemians captain.

Undeterred, Taylor netted the opener minutes later. Bronagh Kane played in her captain with a terrific pass and Taylor coolly slotted past Ronayne. Despite going behind early on, Galway enjoyed good spells of possession and began knocking on the door. Their persistence paid off as Chloe Singleton’s excellent header levelled the match on 44 minutes.

The hosts had the first opportunity of the second half. Shauna Brennan picked the ball up on the left wing and spun past Abbie Brophy before whipping in a superb cross.

Emma Starr was denied a tap in after Aoife Robinson cleared. Neither side were able to find a winner in the second period. Rachael Kelly breathed a big sigh of relief late on, as Singleton’s 40 yards strike went just over the bar.

==

Other Results

Shelbourne 4-0 DLR Waves

Sligo Rovers 2-0 Cork City

Wexford Youths 3-3 Peamount United

Athlone Town 4-1 Treaty United