Galway WFC completed an incredible week when they were crowned Under 19 National Cup champions on Sunday (14th November).

Rola Olusola’s deflected strike secured a 1-0 victory after extra-time in Eamonn Deacy Park against DLR Waves.

The result comes just five days following their 6-3 win in Athlone Town that gave the club the first ever EA Sports National League crown on Tuesday.

Galway WFC under 19s manager Phil Trill chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty afterwards.